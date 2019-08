- Pokemon fans, get excited!

A pop-up 'PokéBar' is coming to Orlando this fall.

The pop-up bar, inspired by the popular Japanese series, is touring the United States and has a planned stop in Orlando on October 12th. The bar, which will be located at the Castle Church Brewing Community, will feature Pokemon-inspired burgers, Pokemon-inspired games, and cocktails.

Tickets to visit the bar are being sold online on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register, visit the Eventbrite page. All tickets come with a burger, drink, and the opportunity to win prizes.

Minors reportedly must be accompanied by an adult.