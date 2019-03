- Florida voters really seem to like the job Governor Ron DeSantis is doing: he just scored the highest approval rating for a governor in the Sunshine State in a decade.

According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, voters in the state approve of DeSantis 59 to 17 percent. A total of 67 percent of Florida voters are "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with the way things are going in the state since DeSantis took over for former Governor Rick Scott. That percentage ties with the highest satisfaction rate since the poll first asked the question in 2004.

Satisfied Florida Voters Give Governor #RonDeSantis Best Score in 10 Years, Poll Finds; Voters Oppose Arming Teachers, School Officials https://t.co/r6Yk6S4XaR #GunControl — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) March 13, 2019







About 30 percent are "somewhat dissatisfied" or "very dissatisfied."

When it comes to the state of the economy, 71 percent of Florida voters say it's "excellent" or "good," the highest level ever. Around 27 percent consider the economy "not so good" or "poor."

"Gov. DeSantis and the state's politicians are benefitting from an overall sunny mood among Floridians who are happy about the economy and life in general." said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Since taking office in January, Governor DeSantis has made protecting the state's environment one of his top priorities, signing an executive order to spend $2.5 billion on Everglades restoration projects and protecting water resources.

On his fourth day in office, DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over this response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that claimed 17 lives.