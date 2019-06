- A suspect is in custody after a woman was killed during what investigators are calling a 'domestic incident' near the tourist district in Orange County.

Deputies tell Fox 35 it was around 6:45 p.m. on Monday night when they got an emergency call and responded to a busy shopping plaza off Sand Lake Road near Turkey Lake Road.

When they got to the scene, they say they found a woman with life threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Deputies arrested a suspect at the scene and say they are not looking for anyone else. Investigators have not yet released the woman’s identity or the suspect's name.

They also have not said how the suspect and victim are related.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details.

