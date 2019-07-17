< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story418600167" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418600167" data-article-version="1.0">Police say father threw son into Atlantic Ocean to 'teach the child how to swim'</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/police-say-father-threw-son-into-atlantic-ocean-to-teach-the-child-how-to-swim-" addthis:title="Police say father threw son into Atlantic Ocean to 'teach the child how to swim'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418600167.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418600167");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418600167_418600324_152673"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418600167_418600324_152673";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418600324","video":"585091","title":"Police%20say%20father%20threw%20son%20into%20Atlantic%20Ocean","caption":"Fox%2035%20NewsEdge%20at%2011%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FPolice_say_father_threw_son_into_Atlanti_0_7528636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FPolice_say_father_threw_son_into_Atlantic_Ocean_585091_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657943620%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DvJQpxgNoRHBUHqAsDAX3M7zLIf0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolice-say-father-threw-son-into-atlantic-ocean-to-teach-the-child-how-to-swim-"}},"createDate":"Jul EDT", EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418600167_418600324_152673",video:"585091",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Police_say_father_threw_son_into_Atlanti_0_7528636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520NewsEdge%2520at%252011%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/Police_say_father_threw_son_into_Atlantic_Ocean_585091_1800.mp4?Expires=1657943620&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=vJQpxgNoRHBUHqAsDAX3M7zLIf0",eventLabel:"Police%20say%20father%20threw%20son%20into%20Atlantic%20Ocean-418600324",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolice-say-father-threw-son-into-atlantic-ocean-to-teach-the-child-how-to-swim-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script>
</figure>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/police-say-father-threw-son-into-atlantic-ocean-to-teach-the-child-how-to-swim-">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-418600167"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:53PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:33AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418600167-418605344" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418600167" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Beach goers watched in disbelief, after police say a father threw his 5-year-old son into the Atlantic Ocean and walked off, leaving the struggling child behind.</p> <p>According to the arrest report, the child was crying as beach goers dried him off and called police.<br /> They said John Bloodsworth, 37, told them that he was just trying to teach the child how to swim.</p> <p>Right before police arrived, witnesses said the father and son went on top of the Daytona Beach Pier, where the father decided to take a leap.</p> <p>"As soon as he jumped off, I came here to watch the kid to make sure he didn’t do nothing," said Nate Poole. "It was quick, so I just had to watch him."</p> <p>"It’s terrible. Who would do that? It just doesn’t make any sense," said Lori Seal.</p> <p>After jumping off the pier a few times, police arrived and arrested Bloodsworth, on charged of aggravated abuse of a child, jumping off the pier, and disorderly intoxication.</p> <p>"It looked like he was intoxicated," Poole said.</p> <p>According to the report, Bloodsworth told police, “He was going to jail for being awesome. And would bring his daughter next time to jump.”</p> <p>Poole said the child seemed to be ok, as he watched over him.</p> <p>"He was laughing. He even thought it was cool to see his dad jump off. I wasn’t going to let him jump off."</p> <p>Police said the child didn't show any signs of injuries. They released him to his mother. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-officer-driving-patrol-car-despite-restricted-license-1" title="Police officer driving patrol car despite restricted license" data-articleId="418600190" > data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/15/melbourne-police-department_1460759314024_1187908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/15/melbourne-police-department_1460759314024_1187908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/15/melbourne-police-department_1460759314024_1187908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/15/melbourne-police-department_1460759314024_1187908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/15/melbourne-police-department_1460759314024_1187908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police officer driving patrol car despite restricted license</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida police officer is still driving a patrol car on duty despite having a restricted driver's license.</p><p>Melbourne Police say Officer Audrey Poole had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and failed multiple field sobriety tests last fall. She allegedly fell to the ground crying and pleading with the officer.</p><p>She was arrested after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test. A refusal leads to an automatic restricted license. She can only drive a vehicle for business purpose for one year, allowing her to still drive her patrol car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/aaa-newer-car-windows-could-trap-you-in-an-emergency" title="AAA: Newer car windows could trap you in an emergency" data-articleId="418569552" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/AAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_0_7528087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/AAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_0_7528087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/AAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_0_7528087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/AAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_0_7528087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/AAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_0_7528087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AAA: Newer car windows could trap you in an emergency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Have you ever thought about how you'd break your car window if you had to? </p><p>Well, experts say give it some thought.</p><p>Car experts at AAA recently studied how effective different tools on the market were at breaking car windows. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/construction-begins-on-wekiva-parkway-section-7b" title="Construction begins on Wekiva Parkway Section 7B" data-articleId="418540247" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/wekiva-7B_1563322090930_7527454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/wekiva-7B_1563322090930_7527454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/wekiva-7B_1563322090930_7527454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/wekiva-7B_1563322090930_7527454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/wekiva-7B_1563322090930_7527454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Construction begins on Wekiva Parkway Section 7B</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Transportation says construction has started in the widening of State Road 46 to six lanes from Orange Boulevard to Oregon Street-Wayside Drive in Seminole County, part of building the Wekiva Parkway. </p><p>Initial work includes clearing vegetation between International Parkway, SR 46, and Wayside Drive for a planned retention pond. Crews also will begin preparing the median of SR 46 to shift traffic onto temporary lanes.</p><p>The final section of the $1.6 billion parkway, known as Section 7B , involves non-tolled improvements on SR 46 from Orange Boulevard to Wayside Drive-Oregon Street near Interstate 4 in Seminole County. Work on this 1.3-mile project will include widening SR 46 within the existing right of way, as well as installing street lighting, medians, bike lanes, traffic signal upgrades, drainage, and other roadway features. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Distant Alien Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(L-R) Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman face off during a press conference at Gotham Hall in preparation for their upcoming fight. (Photo by J. Yim/Getty Images)" title="THE FIGHT_1563327014714.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- end: FOOTER --> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> 