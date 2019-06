- The Orlando Police Department is investigating after they said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a SunRail train Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 8:15 a.m. at Michigan Street and Kunze Avenue.

Delay update: Trains NB P312, P314 & SB P311, P313 trains are delayed 120 mins. NB P310 has been released & will make all station stops, standby for updates — SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 4, 2019







Several trains are delayed due to police assistance.

The Florida Department of Transportation said no passengers or crew aboard the train at the time were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

SB trains P311, P313 are delayed 90 mins due to police assistance between ORMC & Sand Lake Rd. We will continue to provide updates. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 4, 2019