- Palm Bay police are searching for the suspects involved in a triple shooting that happened outside of The Wet Spot bar on Dixie Highway around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers say when they arrived, they found three males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. All 3 were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious condition. According to police, many people were outside of the bar for a memorial service at the time of the shooting.

The victims and suspects are believed to be known to each other and there is no threat to the public community, according to police. The investigation is still ongoing.