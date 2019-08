- Orlando Police said a person was shot during a possible road rage incident early Tuesday.

Authorities said around 3:00 a.m., they responded to the area of South Orange Blossom Trail and South Street after hearing several gun shots.

.@OrlandoPolice Investigating possible road rage incident around the corner from OPD HQ. Police say man was shot in abdomen & leg. He's in stable condition. The shooter fled. Officers heard shots around 3AM & came 2 investigate. Found victim. Searched but still looking 4 suspect pic.twitter.com/zD6VIcIhTm — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) August 20, 2019

Two drivers reportedly pulled into a Citgo station at 520 South Orange Blossom Trail where one driver shot the other in the abdomen and leg.

The shooter fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Orlando Police are searching for the shooter and the investigation into the altercation continues. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.