Police: Boy, 8, fatally struck by car driven by granddad

- Edgewater police officers on Wednesday responded to apartments on West Marion Avenue for a motor vehicle accident, which left a child dead.

Roland J. Robidoux, 73, of Edgewater, was pulling a drag-style race car into the garage and struck 8-year-old Connor Allen, of Palm Coast, according to investigators. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robidoux is the boy’s grandfather, police say. Sean Wilson, Robidoux’s neighbor, said it was accident.

“It hurts. I have a little niece who’s about 7 or 8, and it’s terrible,” he said.

Edgewater Police are actively investigating the incident.