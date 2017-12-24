Police believe they found body of missing woman

- Titusville Police believe they have found the body of missing woman, Lori Upthegrove.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday a body was found in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane in Titusville.

Police initially started investigating her disappearance last week when she was reported missing by her family members.

After looking at evidence found in the home and her vehicle, police believe that she had been the victim of a violent crime. Lori's husband, 53-year-old Timothy Upthegrove was arrested for Obstructing Justice charges last Tuesday after making false statements to the police.

Police believe that Lori and her husband were involved in a argument that turned physical Monday night. They say based on evidence, the husband inflicted fatal injuries to Lori. He then placed her in her vehicle and drove to the wooded area where her body was found.

Timothy Upthegrove will now be facing 2nd degree murder charges.