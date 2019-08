- A family is using social media to bring attention to a Daytona Beach cold case.

In December 1988, 24-year-old Julie Seay disappeared without a trace. She was a mother of two boys, who loved ones say she never would have willingly left.

"She had worked that day. She was supposed to go finish up some last-minute Christmas shopping and that was it," said Leslie Seay-Martin, Seay's sister-in-law. "She just vanished."

Seay-Martin says after Seay disappeared, her car was found on Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach. However, something was off. Julie was only 4 feet, 11 inches tall, but the family says the driver seat was pushed far back, like someone taller was behind the wheel.

Seay-Martin says she doesn't think her sister-in-law is still alive, but she's doing everything she can online to find out what happened to her.

"Now, were able to make her a Facebook page. I'm able to get her flyers out there," she explained. "I would really like to find the two girls that Julie was really close to at that time."

A missing woman and a family not giving up. They say someone knows something and that person may see their pleas for help.

"I would give anything in the world for my nephews to be able to find their mom, so we can put her to rest," Seay-Martin said.