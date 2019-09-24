FOX 35 has reached to Justine and Cameron for more details.
An alarming photo has led to an investigation by Orange County Public Schools.
The photo showed one of the county's school buses with six students onboard, feet from being hit by a passing SunRail train. The crossing arm seen resting on the roof of the bus.
It happened Thursday evening at the Fairbanks railroad crossing in Winter Park. The News Station obtained the photo and alerted the School District.
State regulators will hold a hearing next week on a proposal that could lead to reduced workers’ compensation insurance rates for businesses.
The state Office of Insurance Regulation has scheduled a hearing Oct. 4 in the Capitol on a filing by the National Council on Compensation Insurance that would lead to an average 5.4 percent rate decrease for employers, effective Jan. 1, according to a notice posted Tuesday in the Florida Administrative Register.
The National Council on Compensation Insurance, commonly known as NCCI, files rate proposals each year for the workers’ compensation insurance industry. It filed the proposed reduction last month, with regulators required to review and sign off on any rate changes.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet agreed Tuesday to spend $7.6 million to conserve more than 8,100 acres in Walton and Putnam counties.
The acquisitions include two deals in Walton County that are part of a broader conservation effort known as the Seven Runs Creek Final Phase Florida Forever project and a parcel in Putnam County that is part the Etoniah/Cross Florida Greenway Florida Forever project.
Each deal involves purchasing a conservation easement on the properties. Conservation easements restrict future development while typically allowing landowners to continue using property for such things as agriculture.