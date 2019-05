- Ocoee Police are trying to find out who shot and killed a neighborhood cat that was loved by many.

Sylvia Bruce says her cat, Eskimo, was shot and killed right in her front yard a few days ago.

"I heard a big bang, a gun shot, and then I heard a cat squeal," she explained. "I was shocked. I couldn't believe it."

At first Sylvia thought Eskimo was just injured, until she brought the 8-year-old cat to the vet for an Xray.

"They found a bullet in there and she said it was a gunshot."

She's not sure who did this, but she called cops right away. Police said as they canvassed the neighborhood looking for the shooter many were upset over the loss of the cat.

"He was such and angel, just an ordinary cat, but a special cat. Everybody just loved that cat."

As police investigate, Sylvia's taking precautions for the protection of her five other cats.

"It makes me very scared and worried. So now I'm having ADT put in cameras."

"This person has to be caught because I'm afraid he's gonna hurt another animal or somebody else."

Anyone with information should call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.