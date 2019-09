- A man has scaled a tall tower at a local television station on John Young Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail.

Police were called to the station after someone noticed the man on the tower.

The station confirmed to FOX 35 that the man was already climbing the microwave tower before noon.

The man's identity has not been released yet but police stated that they believe he has a history of mental illness.

The station also stated on social media that crisis negotiators are working to bring the man down safely. They are speaking in Spanish.

Fire crews also responded to the scene and climbed the tower in an attempt to help the distressed man. However, he just climbed high as crews came closer. The rescuers have climbed down since.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.