- People stood side by side, forming a giant heart in the heart of downtown Orlando. Hundreds came together in the name of love, kindness, and unity, before the anniversary of the Pulse shooting.

“Showing support for our community,” said Robin Eller, who attended the event.

Just days before the third anniversary of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in which 49 people died, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced a new partnership aimed at helping survivors. Barnie's Coffee unveiled their “49” blend, with proceeds from the sale going to the One Orlando Alliance.

“I couldn't be more proud of this community, that has responded in the fashion we have - with love, compassion and unity,” Mayor Dyer said.

The Pulse nightclub shooting happened June 12, 2016, and each year the city has come together to mark the anniversary, and honor the victims and survivors.