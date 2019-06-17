< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413048623" data-article-version="1.0">Over 260 bottlenose dolphins have died in strandings from Florida to Louisiana</h1>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:51AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:54AM EDT</span></p> data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/over-260-bottlenose-dolphins-have-died-in-strandings-from-florida-to-louisiana" data-title="Over 260 bottlenose dolphins have died in strandings from Florida to Louisiana" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/over-260-bottlenose-dolphins-have-died-in-strandings-from-florida-to-louisiana" addthis:title="Over 260 bottlenose dolphins have died in strandings from Florida to Louisiana"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413048623.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413048623");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413048623-413048124"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413048623-413048124" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/noaa%20fisheries_dolphin%20stranding_061719_1560768485472.png_7404312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413048623" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines413048623' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dolphins-form-friendships-through-shared-interests-just-like-humans-scientists-find"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/11/dolphin_0003_1449859762649_609246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Dolphins form friendships just like humans</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/heartbreaking-grieving-dolphin-seen-pushing-dead-calf-through-water"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/dolphin%20for%20web_1559652656147.png_7350211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Grieving dolphin seen pushing dead calf</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/plastic-shower-hose-found-in-dead-dolphin-s-stomach"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/FWC_dolphin_052319_1558613614998_7305113_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Plastic shower hose found in dead dolphin</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/manatees-and-dolphin-swim-together-near-weeki-wachee"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/vlcsnap-2019-05-17-16h59m14s010_1558126976409_7283853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Manatees, dolphin swim together near Weeki Wachee</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX 35 ORLANDO</strong> - Over 260 bottlenose dolphins have died after becoming stranded up and down the Gulf Coast.</p> <p>On Friday, <a href="https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/marine-life-distress/2019-bottlenose-dolphin-unusual-mortality-event-along-northern-gulf">NOAA Fisheries reported</a> that elevated bottlenose dolphin strandings are occurring in the northern Gulf of Mexico, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the panhandle of Florida. Since February 1st, 2019, more than 261 dolphins have stranded. This is about three times higher than usual. NOAA has declared this an 'Unusual Mortality Event.'</p> <p>NOAA said that it is too early to determine the cause of the strandings, especially as many of the dolphins recovered are very decomposed, limiting the ability to collect samples and determine the cause of illness or death. The dolphins were also stranded in remote locations, limiting the ability to examine or recover the carcass. </p> <p>An investigative team is reportedly being assembled to review collected data and provide guidance on the strandings. The public can assist investigators be immediately reporting any sightings of live dolphins in distress or stranded (floating or on the beach) by calling 877-WHALE-HELP. The U.S. Coast Guard can also be contacted on VHF Channel 16 or through the Dolphin and Whale 911 app. </p> <p>NOAA also recommends the following if you discover a stranded dolphin:</p> <ul> <li>Do not push the animal back out to sea. </li> <li>Do not attempt to interact with the animal.</li> <li>Put human safety above animal safety.</li> <li>Stay with the animal until rescuers arrive. </li> <li>If the animal is alive, try to keep its skin moist and cool by splashing water over its body. Wet towels also help and prevent sunburn.</li> <li>Do not cover or obstruct the blowhole.</li> <li>Keep crowds and noise levels down.</li> <li>Report all dead marine mammals.</li> <li>Keep dogs and pets away.</li> <li>Do not collect any parts from dead animals.</li> </ul> <p>All marine mammals are federally protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. 