<strong class='dateline'>BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Monday filed paperwork to run again next year for the post he was stripped of by Gov. Ron DeSantis. (NSF)</strong> - Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Monday filed paperwork to run again next year for the post he was stripped of by Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p><p>In an executive order suspending Israel from office in January, the Republican governor accused the veteran law enforcement official of "incompetence" and "neglect of duty" related to the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 14 students and three staff members were killed. DeSantis also accused Israel of mishandling the response to a mass shooting at Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport that resulted in five deaths.</p><p>Israel has appealed his suspension to the Florida Senate, which has the power to reinstate or remove elected officials. The filing of the campaign documents was no surprise; Israel, a Democrat who was first elected in 2012 and re-elected four years later, has repeatedly pledged to run again for his old job. Israel and his lawyers have called the suspension a "political ploy" by DeSantis designed to curry favor with voters.</p><p>During a Senate hearing in his appeal last month, Israel said his removal from office was "the wrong decision," adding that he is "committed to fulfilling my term." His suspension "is an injustice" to the Broward voters who elected him, Israel added. "If you're not happy with decisions an elected official made, there's a process in place to get rid of an elected official. It's called the first Tuesday in November. It's called an election," he said.</p><p>Four other Democrats --- Willie Jones, Al Pollock, Andrew Maurice Smalling and Santiago C. Vazquez Jr. --- have filed paperwork to run for the office, as has Republican H. Wayne Clark and David L. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-arrested-after-leaving-three-puppies-in-car-one-dies" title="Woman arrested after leaving three puppies in car, one dies" data-articleId="415897389" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman arrested after leaving three puppies in car, one dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman visiting Florida was arrested after leaving three puppies in her vehicle.</p><p>The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a woman was arrested on Tuesday for leaving three puppies in a Dodge Durango. </p><p>They said that the woman, who was visiting from Mississippi, left a six-month-old Chihuahua, a three-month-old Shepherd, and a six-month-old terrier mix in the car. The chihuahua, named Minnie, died in the vehicle. The Shepherd mix, named Kiara, is not doing too well. The terrier mix, named Gruff, will be okay.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-arrested-for-leaving-5-000-tip-on-boyfriend-s-credit-card-after-argument" title="Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument" data-articleId="415900089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was arrested after leaving a $5,000 tip on her boyfriend's credit card at a Clearwater restaurant after they got into an argument, Pinellas County deputies say. </p><p>The incident happened June 27 around 9:30 p.m. </p><p>Deputies say Serina Wolfe and her boyfriend got into an argument at the Clear Sky Cafe because she wanted a flight home to New York and her boyfriend refused to buy her a ticket. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-highway-patrol-2-motorcyclists-die-in-head-on-crash" title="Florida Highway Patrol: 2 motorcyclists die in head-on crash" data-articleId="415886118" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Highway Patrol: 2 motorcyclists die in head-on crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Highway Patrol says two motorcyclists have died in a head-on crash.</p><p>Sgt. Dylan Bryan said in a news release that a 70-year-old man was attempting to pass traffic on Monday night when he collided head-on with another motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old man.</p><p>Bryan says both men died at the scene on State Road A1A in Flagler County, which is north of Daytona Beach.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-committee-files-lawsuit-over-trump-tax-returns-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_trumpfile_070219_1562084166565_7464981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)" title="getty_trumpfile_070219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House committee files lawsuit over Trump tax returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-dcf-worker-helped-steal-identities-for-retail-fraud-ring"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/dcf%20theft%20ring%20arrests_1562079895337.jpg_7464879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos via SCSO" title="dcf theft ring arrests_1562079895337.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: DCF worker helped steal identities for retail fraud ring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/RESIZED_1562075908648_7464736_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="RESIZED_1562075908648.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nasa-to-test-orion-launch-abort-system-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/orion%20for%20web_1562065692265.png_7463823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orion for web_1562065692265.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Success! 