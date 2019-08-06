< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Osceola County Schools to use RosenCare for employee health center By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Aug 06 2019 07:58PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 07:09PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422522807-422511865" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/rosen-medical-center_1565132955174_7576888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Rosen Hotels and Resorts founder Harris Rosen is sharing his employee onsite healthcare program with the public sector. </p><p>Osceola County Public Schools will be the first public entity to offer an employee health center, operated by RosenCare.</p><p>"Healthcare continues to rise, it's a struggle for employers both public and private and doing something different is the only way to change that trend," said Rick Hensley, Director of Risk and Benefits with Osceola County Schools.</p><p>The clinic, which offers free basic medical services and generic medications, has been operated by AdventHealth for several years, but the school district has decided to move forward with Rosen's medical group.</p><p>"At this point in time, we're re-tooling, going into a more robust direction with hopefully better outcomes than what the school district has seen in the last three years," said Hensley.</p><p>It's a change the district says will save upwards of $10 million per year.</p><p>"Every dollar we spend on healthcare is money that doesn't go into the classroom," said Hensley.</p><p>The change also expected to save district employees money as well. In partnership with RosenCare, the district says it will be able to expand services to include mammography, optometry and dental care. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Rose_mural_stirs_controversy_in_Indialan_0_7577062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Rose_mural_stirs_controversy_in_Indialan_0_7577062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Rose_mural_stirs_controversy_in_Indialan_0_7577062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Rose_mural_stirs_controversy_in_Indialan_0_7577062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Rose_mural_stirs_controversy_in_Indialan_0_7577062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rose mural stirs controversy in Indialantic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert. FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There has been some controversy surrounding a mural that has been added to a local business in Indialantic.</p><p>Cottage Rose consignment shop just moved to its new location on AIA in Indialantic. To celebrate the move, its owner painted a mural of roses outside the building. The shop's owner, Victoria Athey, said the town told her it's against code, and she would need to paint over it.</p><p>"Because I let my emotions get a little bit of the best of me, I posted a little rant on social media," Athey said. "Before I knew it, within 24 hours, it had gone viral." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ormond-beach-cemetery-vandalized" title="Ormond Beach cemetery vandalized" data-articleId="422508320" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Ormond_Beach_cemetery_vandalized_0_7576824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Ormond_Beach_cemetery_vandalized_0_7576824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Ormond_Beach_cemetery_vandalized_0_7576824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Ormond_Beach_cemetery_vandalized_0_7576824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Ormond_Beach_cemetery_vandalized_0_7576824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ormond Beach cemetery vandalized</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say vandals have struck a historically black cemetery in Ormond Beach, </p><p>Jerome Turner has cared for the fallen in Oakridge Cemetery for years and is heartbroken after learning of the destruction. </p><p>"It was a member that called," he explained, "and she told me it was a mess out here; that they had broken the flags up."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/video-shows-arrest-of-dad-accused-of-trying-to-kill-4-year-old-daughter" title="Video shows arrest of dad accused of trying to kill 4-year-old daughter" data-articleId="422508040" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Video_shows_arrest_of_dad_accused_of_hei_0_7576809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Video_shows_arrest_of_dad_accused_of_hei_0_7576809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Video_shows_arrest_of_dad_accused_of_hei_0_7576809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Video_shows_arrest_of_dad_accused_of_hei_0_7576809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/Video_shows_arrest_of_dad_accused_of_hei_0_7576809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows arrest of dad accused of trying to kill 4-year-old daughter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Body camera video in the arrest of a father accused of trying to suffocate his 4-year-old daughter has been released by authorities.</p><p>"He [Dublin] put bleach and a flavor packet in there, he shake it up, and let her drink it. Put it in her mouth, she's holding it, he put a pillow over her head, and then started suffocating her, and then she swallowed it," the child explained. </p><p>The young witness told deputies about the terrifying screams from her cousin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 