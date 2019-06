- Orlando is the city with the most infidelity per capita, a study finds.

According to Elite Daily, Ashley Madison found which American cities had the most cheaters in it. The list, called the 'Infidelity Hotlist,' was based on Ashley Madison signups between June 21st, 2018 and September 22nd, 2018.

Orlando came in at number one. Florida had the most cities on the list, with three other Florida cities ranking in the top 20. Those were Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg. Texas and California were the next two states with the most cities on the list, totaling out at three each.





Ashley Madison is an online dating service marketed to people who are married or in relationships.