- Orlando City B (3-9-4, 13 points) travels to face the Greenville Triumph (4-5-5, 17 points) on Saturday, July 13. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Legacy Early College and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

The Lions enter Saturday's match off of a 1-1 draw against the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Wednesday. The Red Wolves opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a finish from Sito Seoane and looked to be on their way to securing three road points when Matheus Silva was shown a second yellow in the 88th minute, putting the Lions down a man while still trailing 1-0. Tresor Mbuyu however would find the back of the net in the 91st minute to force the two sides to split the points on the evening.

Goalkeeper Juliano Chade sits at second in League One with 44 saves throughout 2019 after recording five against Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Greenville comes into Saturday's game following a scoreless draw at North Texas this past Sunday. Jake Keegan leads the Triumph with five goals in 2019, while Dominic Boland and Carlos Gómez lead the team in assists with two apiece.

Saturday's match will be the second of three between the two sides this season, with Greenville taking the first with a 2-0 victory over OCB on June 28 at Montverde Academy. The Lions will travel to Greenville once again later in the season for a matchup on September 27.

Following Saturday's match, the Lions will continue on the road when they travel to face the Richmond Kickers on July 20 at City Stadium.