- Orlando City B (3-15-4, 13 points) travels to face FC Tucson (6-7-7, 25 points) on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Kino North Stadium with the match available to stream on ESPN+.

The Lions enter Saturday's match following a 2-1 loss to Lansing Ignite last Friday at Montverde Academy. Lansing jumped out to a 2-0 lead with finishes in the 22nd and 54th minutes respectively. OCB was able to cut the deficit in half with a finish from William Bagrou in the 71st, but the rally came up just short to send the visitors home with all three points.

Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with five goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with four assists. Goalkeeper Juliano Chade sits at second in League One with 57 saves this season.

Tucson comes into Saturday off of a 1-1 draw to Tormenta FC in its last outing on Saturday. Both finishes came off second-half penalty kicks, with Tucson's Jordan Jones converting from the spot in the 78th minute followed by Tormenta's Marco Micaletto in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force the two sides to split the points on the evening.

Jones sits tied for the team lead for Tucson in finishes this season along with Devyn Jambga, each with five. Jamael Cox leads the team in assists with three.

Saturday's match will serve as the fourth and final between the two clubs this season and the second on the road for the Lions. Tucson earned victories in both their visits to Montverde this season, while the Lions' lone visit to Arizona resulted in a 2-2 draw on May 31.

Following Saturday's match the Lions will enter a week off from match play before returning to Montverde for their final home match of the season against North Texas SC on Friday, September 6.