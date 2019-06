- Orlando City B (2-5-3, 9 points) returns home to Montverde Academy as it hosts Forward Madison FC (2-5-2, 8 points) on Friday, June 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

In last Friday’s match against FC Tucson, captain and forward Rafael Santos recorded his first professional goal, opening the scoring for the Lions in the first half of play. His goal has put him on Week 10’s Team of the Week and in the running for Week 10 Goal of the Week, which will be announced on Thursday, June 6.



OCB forward/midfielder Koby Osei-Wusu leads the team with three goals scored, following his goal that equalized the scoring and secured one road point for the Lions against FC Tucson last week. He has seen the pitch for all nine games played thus far in the 2019 campaign, serving as the captain four times and appearing in the starting XI six times.



Orlando City B and Forward Madison FC are both in their inaugural year of play. Friday’s match will serve as both teams’ second of three matchups in the 2019 season. Orlando City B previously fell short 2-1 on its home turf.



Forward Madison FC enters Friday’s game off a 1-0 defeat at home against Lansing Ignite. The team has drawn once and lost three of five road trips thus far in the 2019 campaign.



OCB faces another quick turnaround at home as they host FC Tucson for a midweek game on Wednesday, June 12 for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Lions return on the road to face Tormenta FC on Saturday, June 15 at Erik Russell Park.