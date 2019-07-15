Jury selection is scheduled to start on Monday in the murder trial of Grant Amato, who is accused of shooting and killing his parents and brother inside their Seminole County home in January 2019.

According to arrest reports, Amato had been kicked out of their house after arguments over a woman. Amato had met a Bulgarian woman on an adult cam website and had spent over $200,000 on her in just three months. Prior to the murder, Amato had recently checked out of rehab for internet sex addiction. Prosecutors believe all of that ultimately led to Amato shooting and killing his family.

Twelve jurors are needed as the prosecution eyeballs a death sentence. However, Amato's mental health is expected to be the sticking point for the defense. At one point, Amato's attorney asked for a brain scan of him to further assess his mental situation.