- A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on charges of grand theft.

Sergeant Carly Friedman has been relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay. The arrest comes as the result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the Sheriff's Office request.

FDLE's findings were submitted to the State Attorney's Office for review, and that office filed the charges.

Friedman was hired in July 2002 and worked in court security until February 2018, when she was relieved of duties and placed in an administrative position. An internal investigation by the Sheriff's Office will resume at the completion of the criminal case.