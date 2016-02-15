< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422153500" data-article-version="1.0">Online scam pretends to be tech support, on the rise</h1> <strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:16PM EDT</span> Aug 04 2019 05:44PM EDT 04 2019 05:44PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422153500_422148818_124734",video:"591348",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tech_support_scams_target_seniors_in_Flo_0_7572150_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/04/Tech_support_scams_target_seniors_in_Florida_591348_1800.mp4?Expires=1659563052&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=IxmXRx5X_WnKZ5i7IovlYNr_TW0",eventLabel:"Tech%20support%20scams%20target%20seniors%20in%20Florida-422148818",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fonline-scam-pretends-to-be-tech-support-on-the-rise"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422153500"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:44PM EDT<span></p> <strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Online tech support scams are on the rise across Florida, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.</p>
<p>Thieves are using pop-up messages and imposter phone calls to trick people into giving them remote access to their computers. The pop-up ads and phone calls claim to come from well-known tech firms like Microsoft and Apple. Once given remote computer access, the fake technicians can install viruses and malware on your computer.</p>
<p>"It is easier to take advantage of people when they are not familiar with technology and they are not familiar with what to expect. Again, we are always warning people to not fall prey to a popup saying you may have a virus or malware, and to call a particular number," said Attorney General Ashley Moody.</p>
<p>The pop-ups also steal passwords, account information, and private files.</p> 