- Online tech support scams are on the rise across Florida, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Thieves are using pop-up messages and imposter phone calls to trick people into giving them remote access to their computers. The pop-up ads and phone calls claim to come from well-known tech firms like Microsoft and Apple. Once given remote computer access, the fake technicians can install viruses and malware on your computer.

“It is easier to take advantage of people when they are not familiar with technology and they are not familiar with what to expect. Again, we are always warning people to not fall prey to a popup saying you may have a virus or malware, and to call a particular number," said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The pop-ups also steal passwords, account information, and private files.