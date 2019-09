- One person is injured after a train collided with a car in Winter Park on Thursday.

According to the Winter Park Police Department, a SunRail train and a car collided on Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that just after 2 p.m., a northbound SunRail train (P320) struck a vehicle that was in the railroad right of way at the crossing of south Denning Drive.

An occupant in the vehicle was reportedly injured. The train involved had 47 passengers and two crew members. There were no reported injuries onboard.

