A fire broke out at a warehouse in Ocoee on Saturday night.

First responders were called out to the Capitol Court around 9 p.m. after someone called about an alarm going off at another building.

Once crews arrived, they saw flames and got to work. The fire was quickly put out.

Officials said that the pallets caught fire.

"We're very lucky. If this would have happened around 3 or 4 in the morning, this might've been a different outcome. We might've lost the building because we wouldn't have had anybody to call it in because everybody is sleeping during that time of night," one firefighter said.

The Fire Marshal is still looking into what started the fire.