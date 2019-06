Related Headlines Trump administration puts new restrictions on Cuba

- A Norwegian cruise ship that was forced to turn around on its way to Cuba docked in Port Canaveral Friday morning, cutting the trip short for the passengers on board.

RELATED: Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba

The Norwegian Sun cruise ship was heading to Cuba, but had to unexpectedly change plans after the Trump administration banned cruise ships from going there.

In a statement about the policy change preventing U.S. cruise ships from sailing to Cuba @CruiseNorwegian said “We share your disappointment and frustration caused by this unexpected change.” The ship sailing back to Port Canaveral & working w/ passengers to rebook/refund money pic.twitter.com/SbbwekfIfd — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) June 7, 2019







It’s one of the most popular forms of U.S. travel to the island.

The new rules went into effect Wednesday, which also bans recreational trips and most educational travel to Cuba.

The White House says the move is in response to Cuba’s support of the Venezuelan president.

Norwegian is working with passengers to re-book their trip or refund their money.