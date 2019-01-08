New program could help first responders of the Pulse shooting

- Orange County could approve a new program to help the first responders of the Pulse Nightclub massacre.

The Board of Commissioners are set to vote on an $8.4 million program that provides training, assistance, and services to law enforcement, hospital workers, and others who were affected by the attack. The money is provided through a federal grant.

The Pulse Nightclub shooting took place on June 12th, 2016 in Orlando. 49 people were killed and another 53 were wounded.