According to Disney Tourist blog, "this water maze will be a lush environment where guests can interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting. Moana: Journey of Water will more or less replace Innoventions West, which has been rumored to be demolished for the last several months."
Officials made the announcement Thursday at the company’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
That isn't the only exciting news. The company also announced intentions for the Avengers-themed area at Disneyland, and its massive, immersive Star Wars hotel at Disneyland.
Posted Aug 24 2019 10:19PM EDT
Orlando police are investigating after a person was shot on airport property.
It happened about a mile from the terminals at the Orlando International Airport, next to the Enterprise car rental administration building on Saturday.
Officers say they found a victim in their late 20s.
Posted Aug 24 2019 04:00PM EDT
Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills.
It happened Friday at the Park at Highgate apartments.
A neighbor said she heard three shots and saw the aftermath.
Posted Aug 24 2019 12:53PM EDT
A Florida man has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for leaving threatening voicemails for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Court records show that a federal judge in Orlando sentenced 58-year-old Robert Francis Pratersch on Friday. He was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and interstate transmission of a threat to injure.
