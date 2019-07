- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is announcing a new design of the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 4 (I-4) in Maitland.

Authorities say this newly modified design significantly mitigates motorist delays by reducing the number of lane and road closures. It also has less of an impact to the construction schedule.

"We were looking at nearly 100 closures of I-4, in some cases full weekend-long closures of the interstate through Maitland, while we put each one of those bridge pieces in place," explained David Parks with the I-4 Ultimate Project.

The bridge connects to existing sidewalks along Wymore Road, east of I-4, and Lake Destiny Road, to the west. It is scheduled for completion in 2021.