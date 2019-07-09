< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New design for Interstate 4 pedestrian bridge in Maitland Posted Jul 09 2019 08:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 08:42PM EDT </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417168068" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MAITLAND, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is announcing a new design of the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 4 (I-4) in Maitland.</p><p>Authorities say this newly modified design significantly mitigates motorist delays by reducing the number of lane and road closures. It also has less of an impact to the construction schedule.</p><p>"We were looking at nearly 100 closures of I-4, in some cases full weekend-long closures of the interstate through Maitland, while we put each one of those bridge pieces in place," explained David Parks with the I-4 Ultimate Project.</p><p>The bridge connects to existing sidewalks along Wymore Road, east of I-4, and Lake Destiny Road, to the west. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Eyes_on_Brevard_Commission_after_prayer__0_7497318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Eyes_on_Brevard_Commission_after_prayer__0_7497318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Eyes_on_Brevard_Commission_after_prayer__0_7497318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Eyes_on_Brevard_Commission_after_prayer__0_7497318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Eyes_on_Brevard_Commission_after_prayer__0_7497318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eyes on Brevard Commission after prayer ruling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Brevard County Commission is holding its first meeting since a federal court ruled that its invocation policy is unconstitutional.</p><p>Brevard County commissioners conducted business as usual, but there is a chance the way they start meetings could change, based on the big blow they received from an appeals court Monday about religious invocations.</p><p>"We think that the Brevard County Commission has spent far too much of the taxpayers' money fighting for religious bigotry. That needs to stop," said David Williamson, executive director for the Central Florida Freethought Community, a chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/metal-barrel-unearthed-at-possible-military-dumping-site" title="Metal barrel unearthed at possible military dumping site" data-articleId="417165240" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Junk_unearthed_at_possible_military_dump_0_7496675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Junk_unearthed_at_possible_military_dump_0_7496675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Junk_unearthed_at_possible_military_dump_0_7496675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Junk_unearthed_at_possible_military_dump_0_7496675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Junk_unearthed_at_possible_military_dump_0_7496675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metal barrel unearthed at possible military dumping site</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While lots of us were barbecuing in the backyard for the Fourth, one woman was hunting for toxins on her property. She may have found them.</p><p>In the community of South Patrick Shores, people are terrified and ticked off. They think they’re getting sick from the military debris in the soil. Folks here contend there are abnormally high rates of cancer because their homes were built on a military dumping site, so they’re digging for answers and to turn the heat up on the feds.</p><p>The Health Department conducted an investigation and found that the area is “not a cancer cluster,” even though some cancer rates are abnormal in three zip codes. Sandra Sullivan is one of the most outspoken residents of South Patrick Shores, calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to disclose all the facts, then clean up the area near Patrick Air Force Base.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/homicide-investigation-underway-in-daytona-beach" title="Homicide investigation underway in Daytona Beach" data-articleId="417160169" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Homicide_investigation_underway_in_Dayto_0_7496660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Homicide_investigation_underway_in_Dayto_0_7496660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Homicide_investigation_underway_in_Dayto_0_7496660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Homicide_investigation_underway_in_Dayto_0_7496660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Homicide_investigation_underway_in_Dayto_0_7496660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Homicide investigation underway in Daytona Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have launched a murder investigation Daytona Beach, following a deadly shooting late Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. was closed off, between Charles and Walnut streets, due to the investigation. Detectives said it appears that two victims in this shooting were being chase by the suspects in another vehicle. The car carrying the victims was riddled with bullets before it crashed near Weaver Street. The victims took off, according to investigators, and that's when the suspects pulled up alongside the victims. </p><p>"The suspects got out of the car and opened fire on our victims. One was able to get to safety, and the other one was unfortunately shot," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div Featured Videos class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-design-for-interstate-4-pedestrian-bridge-in-maitland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/maitland-pedestrian-bridge_1562719505200_7496872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="maitland-pedestrian-bridge_1562719505200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New design for Interstate 4 pedestrian bridge in Maitland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metal-barrel-unearthed-at-possible-military-dumping-site"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-military-junk-site_1562718567917_7496842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="brevard-military-junk-site_1562718567917.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Metal barrel unearthed at possible military dumping site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/homicide-investigation-underway-in-daytona-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/daytona_shooting_1562716065000_7496833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="daytona_shooting_1562716065000.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Homicide investigation underway in Daytona Beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/molly-reilly_1562720282570_7497301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/molly-reilly_1562720282570_7497301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/molly-reilly_1562720282570_7497301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mainland student who took placebo test speaks out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-design-for-interstate-4-pedestrian-bridge-in-maitland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/maitland-pedestrian-bridge_1562719505200_7496872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/maitland-pedestrian-bridge_1562719505200_7496872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/maitland-pedestrian-bridge_1562719505200_7496872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/maitland-pedestrian-bridge_1562719505200_7496872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/maitland-pedestrian-bridge_1562719505200_7496872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New design for Interstate 4 pedestrian bridge in Maitland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metal-barrel-unearthed-at-possible-military-dumping-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-military-junk-site_1562718567917_7496842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-military-junk-site_1562718567917_7496842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-military-junk-site_1562718567917_7496842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-military-junk-site_1562718567917_7496842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/brevard-military-junk-site_1562718567917_7496842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metal barrel unearthed at possible military dumping site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/homicide-investigation-underway-in-daytona-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/daytona_shooting_1562716065000_7496833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/daytona_shooting_1562716065000_7496833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/daytona_shooting_1562716065000_7496833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/daytona_shooting_1562716065000_7496833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/daytona_shooting_1562716065000_7496833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homicide investigation underway in Daytona Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/bunny-found-alive-in-river-with-rope-and-anchor-tied-around-its-neck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;said&#x20;Monday&#x20;that&#x20;a&#x20;juvenile&#x20;will&#x20;face&#x20;animal&#x20;cruelty&#x20;charges&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;rabbit&#x20;was&#x20;rescued&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;river&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;rope&#x20;tied&#x20;around&#x20;her&#x20;neck&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;5-pound&#x20;weight&#x20;attached&#x20;to&#x20;it&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Chad&#x20;Shevlin&#x2f;&#x20;Raymond&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bunny survives after being found in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> 