- New affordable housing opens in downtown Orlando on Friday and it’s expected to make an impact on the surrounding community.

The development is the first to open in downtown’s larger Creative Village.

Officials said that the Parramore neighborhood needs affordable housing and this new development on Parramore Ave. between Amelia and Concord Streets is a big step in the right direction.

Amelia Court at Creative Village is a multi-family housing community and features 256 apartment units in two buildings.

Officials said that this will bring badly needed housing stock on the downtown market and lower overall rental rates in the area. The Creative Village is the site of the University of Central Florida downtown campus, which is set to open at the end of August.

The ribbon cutting is at 10:30 a.m.