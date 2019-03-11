But, investigators don't exactly buy the story.
"Our investigation revealed that Rosa Rivera killed her daughter because she wanted to prevent her from having sexual relations with men. But we believe that part of the investigation is unfounded."
On Sunday, 28-year-old Rosa Alcides Rivera arrived at the Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando at 10:51 a.m. with her 11-year-old deceased in the front passenger seat. Security and hospital personnel went to assist Rivera when, according to the arrest affidivat, they found the victim.
Security detained Rivera when they observed a knife in her hand with a red substance on it that was consisent with blood, police reported. Rivera had a large but superficial cut on her left arm. When asked if she had more injuries, she said that she had killed her daughter and that "my baby is gone."
The 11-year-old girl, Aleyda Rivera, was found with 15 stab wounds on or near her back. She also had a defensive wound on her right arm.
A responding officer soon arrived and arrested Rivera. Police, according to the arrest affidavit, determined that the incident occurred at a residence on Citadel Drive. Earlier that morning, Rivera started pounding on their door and accused her mother's boyfriend of having a sexual relationship with her daughter.
Rivera has yet to go before a judge.