- The husband of a woman who died after a mysterious bicycle accident is speaking out about her death and trying to find answers.

Deputies say on June 21, Emma Ramirez went out for that ride, then showed up at the Westgate Lakes Resort and asked a security guard to use the restroom. When she didn't come out, security went in to check on her. They found blood on the bathroom wall and called 911.

At the hospital, doctors say she had a mysterious brain injury. She fell into a coma and never woke up. She died Tuesday.

"We don't know what happened. We're still trying to figure out how was the accident," said her husband, Oscar Fernandez.

He says Ramirez was young and full of life, and their two children are having an especially tough time.

"Very bad. My son right now - it's the first time we're gonna sleep here, today. We came from my sister's house. That's why I called you to come down here, because I saw his face. They're very bad."

They have set up a go-fund-me to cover Ramirez' final expenses. Her husband and Orange County deputies are still trying to find out exactly what happened to her. They are asking anyone with information to please come forward.