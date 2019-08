- A state fire investigator is investigating after a mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Monday.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. in the 18700 block of Bellmore Avenue. When crews arrived on scene, the fire was fully involved.

Firefighters said there were no injuries. They believe the trailer was vacant while undergoing repairs. They also said power was not connected to the trailer.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives has been notified and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.