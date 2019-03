- UPDATE: A missing 4-month-old girl from Deltona has been found safe, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Sheriff was in a press conference on Saturday to update the public on their search when he learned that the child was found in a car with her parents at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

Previous story:

A missing child alert has been issued for a 4-month-old girl from Deltona whose parents have reportedly fled to avoid a judge's order for the state to take custody of the child, according to a press release.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking for Skylah Singleton. She is a black female, 4-months-old, with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen in the 2900 block of Snow Drive in Deltona on Thursday.

MISSING: Skylah Singleton, whose parents Chloe Wall & Elliott Singleton have reportedly fled the area to avoid a judge’s order for the state to take custody of the child. May be in white 2007 Cadillac DTS w/ NY tag FBW1838 - possibly headed to NY? Info at https://t.co/LZxMaPijVL pic.twitter.com/nNwmnt03tG — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 9, 2019







Authorities believe she may be with 26-year-old Elliot Singleton and 18-year-old Chloe Wall.

Singleton is a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair and may have dreadlocks. Wall is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes with a birthmark or mole on the right side of her neck.

On Tuesday, Edgewater police had reportedly arrested wall on drug possession charges and Singleton was also arrested for resisting without violence. At the time of the arrests, authorities say Skylah was in the vehicle and the parents were found with drug paraphernalia.

Skylah had also reportedly tested positive for the presence of drugs in her system after she was born.

Both Wall and Singlton were released from jail on Tuesday and that is when it is believed they fled with the baby.

Wall's mother is also under investigation for providing falso information to police during the missing child investigation. They say she drove her daughter and granddaughter to Orlando and bought them supplies to take with them on a road trip to possibly New York.

The couple may be traveling in a 2007 white Cadillac DTS with a New York tag number FBW1838.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5999.