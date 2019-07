- Firefighters in Orange County spent late Monday afternoon battling a massive recycling plant fire in Apopka.

It took roughly an hour-and-a-half to get the blaze under control, and they were continuing to monitor the site into the evening, to make sure nothing rekindles. Smoke from the fire produced a gigantic, dark cloud near the intersection of N. Orange Blossom Trail and Maitland Blvd., that could be seen from miles away.

"I live like Pine Hills area, and I work in Longwood, so from Longwood coming up I saw [the fire]," said Shakim Olivacce.

Just before 5 p.m., crews arrived at the recycling plant, where around 200 tons of scrap metal caught fire.

"Cars, refrigerators, Coke machines, a lot of scrap metal," explained Orange Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Davis, adding that finding water to put out the fire was a challenge.

Davis said a drone was used to help put out the blaze.

"We were able to see the overhead of what's going on -- where the biggest parts were -- to knock the fire down," Davis says.

"We work next door in the asphalt plant," says Carlos Aguilez. "Gonna take a hit in our business but it is what it is.

Meanwhile, firefighters plan to make sure nothing else flares up in the overnight hours.

"Separating all the metal, making smaller piles and making sure we soak them in water and foam," Davis says.

Air quality tests showed nothing out of the ordinary. The Fire Marshal is trying to figure out what caused the blaze.