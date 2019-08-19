< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man recovers after alligator nearly bites off hand Man recovers after alligator nearly bites off hand class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424620791.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424620791");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424620791_424617283_122410"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424620791_424617283_122410";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424617283","video":"596271","title":"Man%20recovering%20after%20alligator%20bite","caption":"Fox%2035%20NewsEdge%20at%206%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F19%2FMan_recovering_after_alligator_bite_0_7602959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F19%2FMan_recovering_after_alligator_bite_596271_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660862482%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhZfwsDqyv_SnBAZP80clRiLoszU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fman-recovering-after-alligator-bite"}},"createDate":"Aug 19 2019 06:41PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424620791_424617283_122410",video:"596271",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_recovering_after_alligator_bite_0_7602959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520NewsEdge%2520at%25206%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/19/Man_recovering_after_alligator_bite_596271_1800.mp4?Expires=1660862482&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hZfwsDqyv_SnBAZP80clRiLoszU",eventLabel:"Man%20recovering%20after%20alligator%20bite-424617283",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fman-recovering-after-alligator-bite"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Aug 19 2019 06:53PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 19 2019 06:41PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 06:54PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424620791-424620703" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/alligator-attack-Justin%C2%A0Perchalski_1566255135206_7602974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424620791" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424620791' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/gator-goes-for-a-swim-in-pinellas-park-traffic"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68458444_10214991622887658_2941062100992131072_n_1566076901490_7600114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Gator goes for a swim in Pinellas Park traffic</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/cocoa-officers-wrangle-small-gator-relocate-the-reptile"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/tiny%20gator_1566086565192.jpg_7600621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cocoa officers wrangle small gator, relocate it</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-dog-owner-pries-open-alligator-s-mouth-to-save-beloved-pet"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_1280_720_1562932728750.jpg_7517521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Owner pries open gator's mouth to save dog</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/trapper-removes-alligator-from-florida-neighborhood-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/27/alligator%20stroll%20web_1564254849036.png_7553797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>9-foot gator takes stroll through FL neighborhood</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/alligator-hunting-season-is-officially-underway"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/09/alligator-head_1486658092543_2732438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Alligator hunting season is officially underway</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - An alligator hunter was looking to catch his next ferocious beast, but instead of snagging an 11-foot gator, the gator was almost the kiss of death.</p> <p>Justin Perchalski is at Orlando Regional Medical Center recovering. His family says he is up walking around and still has function in his hand -- practically a miracle, after what they say happened.</p> <p>“I don’t think he’ll be doing alligator hunting much anymore,” says Justin''s brother, Ryan Perchalski. “The bones are turned to mush, obviously with an 11-foot alligator.”</p> <p>According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), Perchalski was in the Three Forks Marsh, near Palm Bay, when they received a call about the alligator attack. His brother says Justin was with three other men, when he had just caught an alligator.</p> <p>“Justin reached over the side of the boat to pull on the line, to bring the gator up, when the gator came out of the water, grabbing his right hand,” he explains. </p> <p>The other guys grabbed onto Perchalski, keeping him in the boat.</p> <p>“The alligator made i,t about a turn-and-a-half with his hand in his mouth before he let go, which is kind of crazy, because typically they don’t let go.”</p> <p>Perchalski took off his belt to use as a tourniquet, then drove the boat himself back to the dock because the other men in the boat were unfamiliar with the area. He is now recovering from surgery and still facing a long road ahead.</p> <p>“One of his radial bones in his forearm is gone,” Ryan Perchalski says. “It’s just a freak accident. You do it long enough, something like this is bound to happen.”</p> <p>Since they were hunting, FWC says the reptile was not considered a nuisance gator, so they will not attempt to trap it. Hunting season started Thursday and continues through November 1. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Fourth_officer_arrested_in_inmate_beatin_0_7603232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6:30 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4th Florida prison officer faces charge for inmate beating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fourth corrections officer is now facing criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the beating of an inmate caught on camera at the Lake Correctional Institution last month.</p><p>Ian Gretka, 25, is the fourth corrections officer to be charged in a prison beating that happened at the Lake Correctional Institution near Clermont on July 8. The incident was caught on what is believed to be a contraband cell phone by another inmate in the prison.</p><p>The inmate’s name is Otis Miller. According to arrest papers, Gretka hit Miller 13 times in the ribs while the inmate was lying face down with his arms underneath him. The paperwork said Miller suffered broken ribs and bruising on his face, eye and jaw.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/finishing-touches-being-put-on-ucf-downtown-campus" title="Finishing touches being put on UCF Downtown campus" data-articleId="424632939" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/UCF_Downtown_Orlando_campus_opening_soon_0_7603226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/UCF_Downtown_Orlando_campus_opening_soon_0_7603226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/UCF_Downtown_Orlando_campus_opening_soon_0_7603226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/UCF_Downtown_Orlando_campus_opening_soon_0_7603226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/UCF_Downtown_Orlando_campus_opening_soon_0_7603226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Finishing touches being put on UCF Downtown campus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In one week, students will be descending on the Downtown Orlando's first full-service college campus, as University of Central Florida/Valencia College will welcome more than 7,000 students to the Creative Village campus.</p><p>The thoughtfulness, the strategic intent that this represents and now actually physically coming together is something that's just mind boggling," said Thad Seymour Jr., UCF Interim President.</p><p>Officials say finishing touches are being put on the campus. Student services, a health and fitness center, versatile classrooms and colorful study spaces,were just a few stops on Monday's tour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-student-accused-of-school-threat" title="Volusia County student accused of school threat" data-articleId="424630073" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accused_of_school_0_7603067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accused_of_school_0_7603067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accused_of_school_0_7603067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accused_of_school_0_7603067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accused_of_school_0_7603067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volusia County student accused of school threat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager in Volusia County is charged with a felony, after deputies say he posted on a threat on a video game chat platform.</p><p>Authorities say the teen threatened to bring a gun to Sea Breeze High School and kill at least seven people. When they showed up to arrest the boy, his mother insisted it was all just a big joke. </p><p>"But it's just a comment. How is there an arrest?" she is heard asking on body camera video relased by the Sheriff's Office. More Stories Saint-Gervais, France. (Photo by: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clothing brand Prana to give someone $100K to quit their day job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-student-accused-of-school-threat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="volusia-school-threat_1566258214839.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volusia County student accused of school threat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/UCF-downtown-orlando-creative-village_1559779657163_7357018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Finishing touches being put on UCF Downtown campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/clothing-brand-prana-to-give-someone-100k-to-quit-their-day-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Prana_Banner_getty_1566259190856_7603223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman&#x20;doing&#x20;yoya&#x20;meditation&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;plateau&#x20;facing&#x20;the&#x20;French&#x20;Alps&#x2e;&#x20;Saint-Gervais&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Godong&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clothing brand Prana to give someone $100K to quit their day job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-student-accused-of-school-threat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/volusia-school-threat_1566258214839_7603075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volusia County student accused of school threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/presidential-candidate-elizabeth-warren-addresses-supporters-in-st-paul-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/warren_1566257656591_7603066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in St. Paul, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/first-day-of-jury-selection-in-trial-of-accused-cop-killer-complete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/22/everit-miller-howard-baxter_1506121581155_4208349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 