NOAA forecasters now say that there is an increased chance for an above-normal hurricane season.
On Thursday, NOAA forecasters said that the oceanic and atmospheric patterns are now more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity since El Nino has ended.
"El Nino typically suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity but now that it's gone, we could see a busier season ahead," said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. "This evolution, combined with the more conducive conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes that began in 1995, increases the likelihood of above-normal activity this year."