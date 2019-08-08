The “happiest place on earth” is now just three weeks away from bringing The Force to Central Florida, giving students from central Florida's Boys’ & Girls' Clubs a sneak peek to experience the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.

“Welcome to Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu!” announced Maribeth Bisienere, Senior Vice President of Walt Disney World.

The kids were some of the first to pilot to Millennium Falcon, stroll the marketplace, and have a drink in the cantina.