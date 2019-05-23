It's been nearly three years since Hurricane Matthew slammed Flagler Beach, collapsing a stretch of A1A.
Just a single northbound lane is open while the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to repair the damage, and it will stay that way through the holiday weekend. Businesses on the street say FDOT can't finish this project soon enough.
“It just makes it very difficult to run and operate a business with all the different challenges that we face, especially after one hurricane,” said John Lulgjuraj, who owns Oceanside Bar & Grill. “It doesn't matter how much marketing dollars I put into saying we're open, there's challenges getting to Flagler Beach, to our business.”