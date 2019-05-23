NASA is launching another moon mission, this one called Artemis. Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke Thursday at Florida Technical University, to breakdown the mission and explain how it differs from Apollo.

“While, it is built on the credibility of Apollo, it’s also going to be very different,” said Bridenstine.

One of the major differences this time is the commercial space industry's role in supplying much of the technology for the program. Bridenstine said this change will help the organization achieve its goal of putting astronauts back on the moon by 2024.