<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:13AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Lake County's Fire Rescue EMS Chief is fighting for his life after going into cardiac arrest.</p><p>According to the Lake County Fire Rescue, Lake County Fire Rescue EMS Chief Dan Miller was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at his home on September 18th. He is in critical condition.</p><p>"Please keep him in your prayers," said Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson. "Every day is a challenge, and we're going to have some ups and downs, but hopefully we're going to have more ups than downs. I will continue to update the Central Florida fire community of his progress."</p><p>Lake County Fire Rescue said that firefighters have been taking 24-hour off-duty shifts to comfort Chief Miller's family. The Lake County Firefighters Charity, area firefighters and friends have been providing meals daily and the charity is accepting donations to further assist Miller's recovery.</p><p>On September 30th, from 3 p.m. until close, 10 percent of all dining proceeds from the Texas Roadhouse in Clermont will be donated to the Miller family. A <a href="http://www.gofundme.com/f/wpt9kc-help-the-miller-family">GoFundMe for the Firefighters Charity</a> is raising funds as well. The Big Red Bus will accept donations in honor of Chief Miller at the Leesburg National Night Out on October 1st between 4 and 8 p.m. at the Leesburg Susan Street Complex.</p><p>Chief Miller is a 22-year-old veteran firefighter. In 2017, he was reportedly awarded the prestigious designation of Chief Fire Officer. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search underway for Florida teen last seen over a week ago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement is searching for a missing Florida teen.</p><p>The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says that 16-year-old Sophia Mompeller is missing. </p><p>They say that she was last seen on September 16th on Lake Worth Beach. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/senate-special-master-recommends-reinstating-scott-israel-as-sheriff" title="Senate special master recommends reinstating Scott Israel as Sheriff" data-articleId="430290864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senate special master recommends reinstating Scott Israel as Sheriff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Senate special master has recommended reinstating suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, and the Senate will hold a special session starting Oct. 21 to consider the issue.</p><p>The recommendation by Special Master Dudley Goodlette was a blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suspended Israel because of the sheriff’s handling of mass shootings at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.</p><p>“At bottom, Sheriff Israel and the BSO (Broward Sheriff’s Office) are not blameless for the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas,” Goodlette, a former Republican lawmaker, wrote in part of his report, which was dated Tuesday. “I agree … that mistakes were made and areas should be improved. That said, the evidence offered has not demonstrated that Sheriff Israel should be removed from office based on this incident. While the governor has offered a plethora of criticism, he has not shown that Sheriff Israel’s policies, procedures or trainings on active shooter situations were inconsistent with Florida law enforcement standards.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/appeals-court-rejects-constitutional-challenge-to-floridas-red-flag-law" title="Appeals court rejects constitutional challenge to Florida's 'red flag' law" data-articleId="430289430" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Appeals court rejects constitutional challenge to Florida's 'red flag' law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An appeals court Wednesday rejected a constitutional challenge to Florida’s “red flag” law, which passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and allows guns to be removed from people found to pose a threat to themselves or others.</p><p>The ruling by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came in a case in which the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office believed that one of its deputies, Jefferson Eugene Davis, posed a threat after he suspected infidelity by his longtime girlfriend. The sheriff’s office filed a petition for what is known as a “risk protection owner” and the removal of Davis’ firearms.</p><p>A circuit judge approved the order, spurring Davis to appeal based on the details of his case and the constitutionality of the red-flag law.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-tree-in-season-2-of-the-masked-singer-is-ready-to-light-up-the-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/tree_1569436793329_7675678_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The tree is ready to tower over the competition when the second season of “The Masked Singer” premieres on FOX, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT." title="tree_1569436793329-400801.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The tree in Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer' is ready to light up the stage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-proposes-to-girlfriend-by-growing-carrot-inside-engagement-ring-in-their-garden"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Carrot%20inside%20ring%20-%2016x9_1569430672458.jpg_7675638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Danielle “Deejay” Squires holds her engagement ring wrapped around a carrot from her backyard. (Photo credit: Danielle "Deejay" Squires)" title="Carrot inside ring - 16x9_1569430672458.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man proposes to girlfriend by growing carrot inside engagement ring in their garden</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hacker-reportedly-takes-over-smart-home-plays-vulgar-music-sets-thermostat-to-90-degrees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/SmartHomeHacked__Banner__Getty_1569435968015_7675753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: (L-R) Canary, Logi Circle, Nest Cam, D-Link Home Monitor HD, Withings Home and Netatmo Welcome home security camera. Hackers have been taking over smart home systems like these. (Photo by Gavin Roberts/T3 Magazine/Future via Getty Images)" title="SmartHomeHacked__Banner__Getty_1569435968015-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hacker reportedly takes over smart home, plays vulgar music, sets thermostat to 90 degrees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office via Storyful)" title="ohio jail drone delivery_1569432521767.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows drone delivering drugs, portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/13-year-old-student-dies-from-injuries-sustained-during-fight-at-middle-school" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ceo-surprises-employees-with-pay-increase-to-70-000" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan&#x20;Price&#x2c;&#x20;CEO&#x20;and&#x20;founder&#x20;of&#x20;Gravity&#x20;Payments&#x2c;&#x20;recreates&#x20;a&#x20;ribbon-cutting&#x20;with&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Redding&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;QA&#x20;analyst&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;social&#x20;media&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Katherine&#x20;Jones&#x2f;Idaho&#x20;Statesman&#x2f;Tribune&#x20;News&#x20;Service&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/senate-special-master-recommends-reinstating-scott-israel-as-sheriff" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/NSF_Sheriff%20Scott%20Israel_082119_1566419108662.png_7607653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senate special master recommends reinstating Scott Israel as Sheriff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/appeals-court-rejects-constitutional-challenge-to-floridas-red-flag-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Appeals court rejects constitutional challenge to Florida's 'red flag' law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/feeling-better-magic-guard-markelle-fultz-has-high-hopes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/NBA-basketball_1440534282194_122534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" 