- Lake County's Fire Rescue EMS Chief is fighting for his life after going into cardiac arrest.

According to the Lake County Fire Rescue, Lake County Fire Rescue EMS Chief Dan Miller was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at his home on September 18th. He is in critical condition.

"Please keep him in your prayers," said Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson. "Every day is a challenge, and we're going to have some ups and downs, but hopefully we're going to have more ups than downs. I will continue to update the Central Florida fire community of his progress."

Lake County Fire Rescue said that firefighters have been taking 24-hour off-duty shifts to comfort Chief Miller's family. The Lake County Firefighters Charity, area firefighters and friends have been providing meals daily and the charity is accepting donations to further assist Miller's recovery.

On September 30th, from 3 p.m. until close, 10 percent of all dining proceeds from the Texas Roadhouse in Clermont will be donated to the Miller family. A GoFundMe for the Firefighters Charity is raising funds as well. The Big Red Bus will accept donations in honor of Chief Miller at the Leesburg National Night Out on October 1st between 4 and 8 p.m. at the Leesburg Susan Street Complex.

Chief Miller is a 22-year-old veteran firefighter. In 2017, he was reportedly awarded the prestigious designation of Chief Fire Officer. He founded Lake County Fire Rescue's elite Venom 2 unit.

