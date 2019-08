- Sunday marked two years since a pair of Kissimmee police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. On Monday morning, the man accused of gunning them down is heading to court as his murder trial gets underway.

Everett Miller is accused of gunning down two Kissimmee police officers two years ago. 26-year-old Officer Matthew Baxter and 36-year-old Sergeant Sam Howard were responding to a call of suspicious activity in downtown Kissimmee when a scuffle led to the officers being shot. Neither officer was able to fire their weapons. Accused cop killer Miller was found hiding in a nearby bar.

As the trial for their alleged murderer begins, the widow of Officer Baxter told Fox 35 that she will be there in court everyday.

"My husband is no longer here. He no longer has a voice, but I am still here and I want him to know that I will stand strong in moments of weakness. I'm still going to stand strong and I'm going to be a representative of my husband and my girls, so I will be there every single day," she said.

Miller is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.