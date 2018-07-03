Judge extends deadline for displaced Puerto Ricans

- A judge announced Tuesday morning that the Puerto Ricans living in Central Florida after being displaced by Hurricane Maria will continue to get federal aid until July 23rd.

Judge Timothy S. Hillman issued an order backing extension of temporary restraining order (TRO) to July 23rd, pending a formal hearing on the class action complaint seeking Relief for Hurricane Maria evacuees. This means that displaced Puerto Ricans currently living in hotels can remain until their checkout time on July 24th.

An official from LatinoJustice PRLDEF said that the plaintiffs highlighted the fact that Hurricane Maria is the largest natural disaster to have stricken the U.S., but the response by FEMA has been inadequate. They say that many Hurricane Maria evacuees face more long-term support that goes past June 30th.

The plaintiffs seeking relief were represented by LatinoJustice PRLDEF, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, and the Law Office of Héctor Piñeiro.

“We appreciate the courts approach, which recognizes the critical housing situation faced by these vulnerable families and provides an opportunity for the court to obtain the facts justifying their claim. We are confident that after the court sees the evidence, it will become clear how FEMA has failed in its legal responsibilities to these families, our fellow citizens,” said Craig J. de Recat, Partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

Denise Collazo, Chief of Staff Faith in Action, was one of many to also comment on the extension, saying that "This shows the power of people when they get together and organize, and ask for what they need. This will give families who are in the process of reestablishing their lives - kids in school, parents who have started work - the opportunity to establish a long-term residence, and for those in need of regular medical attention the opportunity to not have their treatment interrupted. Those are parts of the steps you take after you’ve lost everything. We do have the power to help people in this kind of situation - we just have to choose to do it."

The displaced Puerto Ricans were supposed to leave on June 30th, but they received an extension until July 5th over the weekend.