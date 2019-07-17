< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Jail: Inmate detailed plan to join ISIS, made bomb threats in note
Posted Jul 17 2019 05:35PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jail: Inmate detailed plan to join ISIS, made bomb threats in note&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/jail-inmate-detailed-plan-to-join-isis-made-bomb-threats-in-note" data-title="Jail: Inmate detailed plan to join ISIS, made bomb threats in note" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/jail-inmate-detailed-plan-to-join-isis-made-bomb-threats-in-note" addthis:title="Jail: Inmate detailed plan to join ISIS, made bomb threats in note"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418735711.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418735711");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418735711-418735311"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418735711-418735311" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Ethan%20Russell_1563399223206.jpg_7530110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418735711" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - An inmate at the Volusia County Branch Jail is accused of threatening to bomb several government buildings in Florida and around the country. </p> <p>Ethan Russell, 18, faces a felony charge of making written threats to kill after he handed a jail officer a five-page handwritten note detailing his plans to join ISIS, the Taliban and al-Qaeda, and bomb seven locations.</p> <p>Among his targets were the White House, the U.S. Capitol building, the Pentagon, Orlando International Airport, the Amway Center, Daytona International Speedway and the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.</p> <p>Russell was in jail, awaiting trial on unrelated charges. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family forever changed after crash leaves child dead, father unresponsive in ICU</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amanda McKenzie, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tragedy struck a Florida family, when a mother, father and 18-month-old girl were hit by a car while out for a bicycle ride . That little girl did not survive, and her father remains in intensive care.</p><p>Walking to the site of where it all happened, baby Adalyn Zisa’s grandmother, grandfather and uncles laid flowers on the side of the road.</p><p>“She was just a great joy,” maternal grandmother Kathy Kenahan said of Adalyn.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-missing-and-endangered-florida-teen" title="Deputies search for missing and endangered Florida teen" data-articleId="418691208" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies search for missing and endangered Florida teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 02:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies are searching for a missing teen who made concerning statements to his family. </p><p>The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Kodah Gaylord is missing from his residence on southeast 129th Lane.</p><p>They say that he ran away on June 24th. However, he spoke to a family member on Wednesday, July 17th. His family is concerned for his well-being after certain statements.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/education-board-signs-off-on-mental-health-instruction-for-students" title="Education board signs off on mental health instruction for students" data-articleId="418682874" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
Featured Videos (Photos courtesy of NASA) " title="Apollo 11 Banner 1_1563391572936.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Relive the Apollo 11 mission in real-time with NASA's interactive experience</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-the-everyday-things-we-gained-from-going-to-the-moon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to land humans on the moon. Since then, the inventions made during this time have become part of our daily lives on Earth. (Credit: NASA)" title="apollo11-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘One giant leap for mankind': The everyday things we gained from going to the moon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A ring of condensation forms around the Saturn V rocket as it compresses the air around it during the launch of Apollo 11, framed with an American flag in the foreground (NASA photo)" title="s69-40634_1563380682268-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-schools-train-for-emergency-situations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/emergency%20training_1563375559875.png_7529078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="emergency training_1563375559875.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County schools train for emergency situations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/Florida-State-FSU-logo_1441072001456_141711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Taggart sees 'tremendous improvement' in FSU</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/relive-the-apollo-11-mission-in-real-time-with-nasas-interactive-experience" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Apollo%2011%20Banner%201_1563391572936.jpg_7529738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Apollo%2011%20Banner%201_1563391572936.jpg_7529738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Apollo%2011%20Banner%201_1563391572936.jpg_7529738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Apollo%2011%20Banner%201_1563391572936.jpg_7529738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Apollo%2011%20Banner%201_1563391572936.jpg_7529738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASA&#x20;images&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;mission&#x2c;&#x20;featuring&#x20;Buzz&#x20;Aldrin&#x2c;&#x20;Neil&#x20;Armstrong&#x20;and&#x20;Michael&#x20;Collins&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;NASA&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Relive the Apollo 11 mission in real-time with NASA's interactive experience</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-forever-changed-after-crash-leaves-child-dead-father-unresponsive-in-icu" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Adalyn%20Zisa_1563391599670.jpg_7529645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family forever changed after crash leaves child dead, father unresponsive in ICU</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-missing-and-endangered-florida-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies search for missing and endangered Florida teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/los-feliz-house-where-charles-manson-followers-murdered-2-people-up-for-sale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES -->
Sponsored Stories: 