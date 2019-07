- An inmate at the Volusia County Branch Jail is accused of threatening to bomb several government buildings in Florida and around the country.

Ethan Russell, 18, faces a felony charge of making written threats to kill after he handed a jail officer a five-page handwritten note detailing his plans to join ISIS, the Taliban and al-Qaeda, and bomb seven locations.

Among his targets were the White House, the U.S. Capitol building, the Pentagon, Orlando International Airport, the Amway Center, Daytona International Speedway and the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Russell was in jail, awaiting trial on unrelated charges. He remains in custody without bond.