Irish authorities are still investigating the case, but the Salty Shamrock in Apollo Beach has made the decision to no longer offer McGregor’s whiskey – and is pouring its current supply down the toilet.
“That’s the lowlife there that we’ve all supported,” Rice says in the video as he and several employees enter the bathroom. “All right guys, get that in the toilet, because that’s where his whiskey belongs right now. Proper Twelve, to hell with it. It will never be sold at this bar.”
Sean Rice, an Irishman and owner of the bar, also had his employees throw the bottles into the trash hard enough to smash the glass, along with a photo of Conor McGregor wearing the Irish flag across his shoulders, which an employee rips up.
“That’s how I felt about a so-called Irishman punching an old man at a bar,” Rice said at the end of the video. “Just disgusting behavior.”
On the Salty Shamrock’s Facebook page, Rice continued expressing his disdain for McGregor and called upon other Irish bars to follow suit in getting rid of Proper No. Twelve whiskey.
“Official Notice; Due to the recent cowardly and appalling behavior of the so-called Irish professional fighter Conor Mc Gregor, the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub will no longer carry his product nor associate its business with his name,” the post said. “We will discard his whiskey in a fashion that[‘]s only fitting to his behavior. I challenge every Irish bar owner to do the same! He is not a true representative of the Irish people.”
McGregor has not been charged with a crime in the April assault and has not spoken publically about the incident.
A delivery worker was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida, on suspicion of beating an elderly woman, dousing her with a chemical and setting her on fire, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday, when two third-party delivery workers contracted by Best Buy dropped off a washer and dryer at the victim’s home.
Authorities received a medical call for help and when first responders arrived, they found the 75-year-old victim unconscious against a washer in her laundry room. She suffered burns and severe head injuries, according to police .
Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start testing on public roads in Florida to better experience heavy rain.
The Mountain View, California, company says tests will begin this month in the Miami area and include highway driving to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. The Florida test vehicles will be driven by humans. They'll collect data with laser and radar sensors. Heavy rain can affect image quality.
Waymo says Miami is one of the wettest cities in the U.S. during summer the months of hurricane season.
A Florida man is facing charges after police said he was caught with ecstasy pills that were shaped like President Donald Trump's head.
Clearwater Police were called to the home of 23-year-old Brendan Timothy Dolan-King on Friday after reports of a drug overdose. After searching his home, police said they found illegal drugs, including MDMA pills that looked like the president hidden inside an air vent.
