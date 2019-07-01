< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415772999" data-article-version="1.0">Inmates will be dog-cuddlers on the 4th during fireworks</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/inmates-will-be-dog-cuddlers-on-the-4th-during-fireworks">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-415772999"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:51PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415772999-415750455" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415772999" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MELBOURNE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - On the Fourth of July, as the night sky lights up, lots of dogs run and hide. This year, dogs in the shelter at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office will get some special "TLC" from inmates.</p> <p>The sheriff talked with FOX 35 about why this program works on so many levels. The dogs inside the shelter are up for adoption. Some of them come from troubled backgrounds, so getting them reacquainted with people is something Sheriff Wayne Ivy is committed to.</p> <p>“It helps them to prepare for when they find their forever home, to be rehabilitated and integrated into that,” Sheriff Ivey said.</p> <p>On July 4th, 15 inmates will be taken from the jail to the shelter, and they’ll have gifts for the dogs.</p> <p>“They’ll serve the dogs some sorbet. We have an ice cream maker here in the jail, we use inmate labor, and we give them to the dogs," Sheriff Ivey said. "It’s healthy for them; it’s not regular ice cream, it’s for pets.”</p> <p>Then, after the refreshing treat, the inmates will read to the dogs as the fireworks go off, in the hope that will help mellow them -- story time to soothe shaky nerves.</p> <p>“The upside for the inmates is they’re learning to care for something, to be compassionate about something, and I think it’s a win-win for everybody across the board,” Ivey said.</p> <p><a href="https://www.spcanorthbrevard.com/"><strong>Brevard County’s SPCA</strong></a> has a compassion program coinciding with the Fourth of July, where people can interact with dogs and even foster them.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Counties_begin_ticketing_for_texting_and_0_7462191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Counties_begin_ticketing_for_texting_and_0_7462191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Counties_begin_ticketing_for_texting_and_0_7462191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Counties_begin_ticketing_for_texting_and_0_7462191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Counties_begin_ticketing_for_texting_and_0_7462191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Counties begin ticketing for texting and driving</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're behind the wheel, the texting will have to wait, unless you want a ticket.</p><p>A new law which bans texting while driving went into effect on July 1, but it doesn't require citations until January. Still, some area counties are already handing them out.</p><p>Florida's drivers can now be pulled over and ticketed for texting and driving as a primary offense. If you are caught in Orange County, get ready to pay up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hepatitis-a-cases-continue-climbing" title="Hepatitis A cases continue climbing" data-articleId="415758486" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hepatitis A cases continue climbing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another 90 cases of hepatitis A were reported to the Florida Department of Health during the final week of June, bringing the number of cases this year to more than 1,700, figures posted on the department website show.</p><p>In all, Florida has had 1,718 cases this year --- and 2,266 since the beginning of 2018. The state report shows that 50 of the 67 counties had reported at least one case of hepatitis A this year as of Saturday.</p><p>Pasco and Pinellas counties led the state with 329 and 296 reported cases, respectively. Next highest was Volusia County, which has seen a surge in cases and had 141 as of Saturday. The state only is tracking the reported infections for residents.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/firefighters-battle-house-fire-in-deltona" title="Firefighters battle house fire in Deltona" data-articleId="415756410" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Firefighters_battle_house_fire_in_Delton_0_7461925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Firefighters_battle_house_fire_in_Delton_0_7461925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Firefighters_battle_house_fire_in_Delton_0_7461925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Firefighters_battle_house_fire_in_Delton_0_7461925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/Firefighters_battle_house_fire_in_Delton_0_7461925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters battle house fire in Deltona</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters batted flames and hot temperatures on Monday after a fire broke out at a home in Deltona.</p><p>Firefighters arrived at the home, located at 2061 Dearing Avenue, around 1 p.m. Neighbors said they heard loud booms and then saw smoke billowing from the house.</p><p>Officials said a neighbor helped two women escape before crews arrived. Those women are being treated for smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, one dog was found dead inside the house and another is still missing. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.</p> USWNT's Tobin Heath and France's Amel Majri play during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France quarterfinal match at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Selena Gray holds her newborn daughter Serenity at home after having an epidural stuck in her back for four days. (Photo courtesy of Selena Gray via Facebook) <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;holds&#x20;her&#x20;newborn&#x20;daughter&#x20;Serenity&#x20;at&#x20;home&#x20;after&#x20;having&#x20;an&#x20;epidural&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;back&#x20;for&#x20;four&#x20;days&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/america-has-got-that-ruthless-streak-us-faces-off-against-england-in-womens-world-cup-semifinals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;quarterfinal&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;England&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Ellen&#x20;White&#x20;celebrating&#x20;with&#x20;Lucy&#x20;Bronze&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Round&#x20;of&#x20;16&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Caparros&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Marianna&#x20;Massey&#x2f;FIFA&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/be-mindful-of-sparkler-safety-this-fourth-of-july" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/sparklers_1562025275600_7461979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/sparklers_1562025275600_7461979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/sparklers_1562025275600_7461979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/sparklers_1562025275600_7461979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/sparklers_1562025275600_7461979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Be mindful of sparkler safety this Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-7-with-autism-traveling-solo-has-heartwarming-encounter-with-man-sitting-beside-him-on-plane" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Landon&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;7-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;with&#x20;autism&#x20;who&#x20;made&#x20;an&#x20;unlikely&#x20;friend&#x20;in&#x20;Ben&#x20;Pedraza&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;while&#x20;on&#x20;his&#x20;first&#x20;solo&#x20;flight&#x20;from&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x20;to&#x20;Portland&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ben&#x20;Pedraza&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 7, with autism traveling solo has heartwarming encounter with man sitting beside him on plane</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/inmates-will-be-dog-cuddlers-on-the-4th-during-fireworks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Inmates will be dog-cuddlers on the 4th during fireworks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 