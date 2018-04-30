Infant sought by DCF believed to be with mom

- The Florida Department of Children and Families has a custody order for a missing 3-month-old boy, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Ashton Schaller was last known to be in the custody of his mother, Sarah Beth Schaller, 19, and their last known location was 14270 Northeast 114th Ave Road in Fort McCoy, Florida.

Since April 18, DCF has made several attempts to make contact with Sarah and Ashton, but was only able to make phone contact with Sarah on April 26.

Authorities released pictures of Sarah Schaller in the hopes someone may recognize her. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or 1-800-96-ABUSE.