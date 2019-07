- On Tuesday, immigrant rights advocates met at the Hope CommUnity Center on Hawthrone Avenue in Apopka to announce a lawsuit over unconstitutional immigration enforcement.

They said that a new state law requiring local governments to repeal existing sanctuary policies, and prohibiting them from adopting such policies in the future, is unconstitutional and will hurt the most vulnerable citizens in Florida.

"This bill is problematic for many reasons, including because we know, and have seen time and again, that entangling ICE and local law enforcement leads to racial profiling, civil rights violations, isolation of immigrant communities, and unjust deportations," said Paul Chavez, senior supervising attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center's Immigrant Justice Project.

Chavez went on to say that "when local officials are working with ICE, police stop and harass Latinx residents at increased rates, while immigrants withdraw from their communities, avoid businesses that require them to give their personal information, and decline to participate in public events where law enforcement may be present."

A federal lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Florida Immigrant Coalition, Farmworker Association of Florida, WeCount!, Americans for Immigrant Justice, Hope CommUnity Center, QLatinx, Westminster Presbyterian United Church, The Guatemalan-Maya Center, Inc., and the City of South Miami.

Plaintiffs are reportedly represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Community Justice Project, and the University of Miami School of Law, Immigration Clinic.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.