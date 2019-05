- A huge gator was spotted in Ocala on Saturday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call about an 11-foot, 6-inch long gator on Saturday. The gator was making his way down the 700th block of Southwest 32nd Street in Ocala.

Deputies kept an eye on the gator until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) was able to come out and take custody of the gator. He was relocated to a secluded area.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.