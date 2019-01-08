House fire deaths called 'suspicious'

- Authorities have released the identities of the bodies found in a house fire that happened six months ago in Marion County. Deputies say the cause of the fire and the cause of the deaths are "suspicious."

Through DNA evidence, it took a half-a-year for detectives to positively identify the fire victims as Robert Lee Cooper, 37, and Ariel Vanessa Prim, 29, because their bodies were so badly burned.

The couple died last July, and now deputies say the circumstances surrounding their deaths are mysterious .

"These deaths are suspicious in nature, but there's not a concrete answer to what may have happened, what may have led up to this," said Lauren Lettelier, with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters were called out to the home after neighbors realized the mobile home had been burning overnight.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.