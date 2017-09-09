Hotel rooms open in Orlando for Irma evacuees

- Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando, 8585 International Drive (across the street from Pointe Orlando) just opened up 45 guestrooms for Hurricane Irma evacuees. The guestrooms opened up Saturday due to cancellations, a spokesperson with the hotel tells FOX 35.

The seven Rosen Hotels have been sold out for several days, although receiving up to 3,000 calls per day for guestroom requests, especially from locals and those coming from Tampa.

The rate is the special reduced hurricane rate of $59/night plus tax. Pets -- cats and dogs -- are welcome for no additional fee. Please call the hotel to book at 407-996-8585. The rooms will be available until they are sold out.